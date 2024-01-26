Henrique notched an assist in Thursday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Stars.

Henrique extended his point streak to four games (four goals, two assists), and he's gotten on the scoresheet in eight of the Ducks' last 10 contests. The 33-year-old is finding success on the top line alongside Troy Terry, whose goal he set up Thursday, and Leo Carlsson. Henrique has 30 points, 87 shots on net, 42 blocked shots, 31 hits, 24 PIM and a plus-2 rating through 47 appearances, providing a little of everything for fantasy managers in need of a depth forward.