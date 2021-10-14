Henrique scored a power-play goal, doled out two hits and added two PIM in Wednesday's 4-1 win over the Jets.

Henrique tipped in a shot by Cam Fowler at 13:20 of the second period to restore a two-goal advantage for the Ducks. In 2020-21, Henrique was limited to 12 goals, 21 points and 77 shots on goal across 45 contests. The 31-year-old had reached the 40-point mark in seven straight seasons before last year's abbreviated campaign, but he'll likely need to maintain a top-six role to have that much success in 2021-22.