Henrique scored a power-play goal in Friday's 4-3 win over the Golden Knights.

Henrique's 12th tally of the year tied the game at one in the second period, sparking a rally of three goals in 1:37 for the Ducks. The center is up to 20 points, 88 shots on goal and 38 hits through 38 games this year. Henrique has posted at least 40 points in each full (non-lockout) season he's played, and he's on pace to continue that trend.