Ducks' Adam Henrique: Strikes twice in win
Henrique scored a pair of goals in Wednesday's 5-2 win over the Sabres.
Henrique put momentum on the Ducks' side by tallying their first goal with 1:20 left in the first period, and then demoralized the Sabres by scoring with 13 seconds remaining in the second period. The center went plus-4 and had four PIM in the contests as well, contributing across many categories. Through seven games, Henrique now has five points, 19 shots and a plus-6 rating.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.