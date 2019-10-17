Henrique scored a pair of goals in Wednesday's 5-2 win over the Sabres.

Henrique put momentum on the Ducks' side by tallying their first goal with 1:20 left in the first period, and then demoralized the Sabres by scoring with 13 seconds remaining in the second period. The center went plus-4 and had four PIM in the contests as well, contributing across many categories. Through seven games, Henrique now has five points, 19 shots and a plus-6 rating.