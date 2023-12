Henrique scored three goals in Sunday's 5-1 win over the Devils.

Henrique put the Ducks ahead 2-0 with a pair of second-period goals before adding an empty-netter in the third, recording the first hat trick of his 14-year NHL career against the team he spent his first seven seasons with. The 33-year-old Henrique has been on a scoring run of late, tallying six goals in his last four contests. He's up to nine goals and 16 points through 29 games this season.