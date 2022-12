Henrique scored a goal on three shots in Tuesday's 4-3 overtime win over the Hurricanes.

Henrique opened the scoring at 3:59 of the first period. The 32-year-old hasn't gotten on the scoresheet in consecutive outings since a four-game stretch in mid-November. He's picked up two goals and two assists in nine games since, and he's up to eight tallies, 14 points, 55 shots and an even plus-minus rating in 26 appearances this season.