Henrique scored a goal on two shots, blocked two shots and went plus-2 in Friday's 4-3 win over the Devils.

Henrique has six points over his last four games, and he's scored in each of the last two contests. The 34-year-old had four goals over two games against the Devils this season, as he continues to play well against his former team. The veteran forward is up to 18 tallies, 42 points, 111 shots on net, 58 hits, 56 blocked shots and a plus-2 rating through 59 outings in a top-six role.