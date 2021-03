Henrique scored a goal on four shots and won 13 of 15 faceoffs in Friday's 3-2 overtime loss to the Avalanche.

Henrique has two goals in his last four games since he returned from the taxi squad. The 31-year-old forward is up to six points, 35 shots on net, 24 hits and a minus-12 rating through 20 contests. Henrique centered the second line Friday -- he'll have to fend off challenges from youngsters like Isac Lundestrom and Sam Steel to keep that assignment.