Ducks' Adam Henrique: Tallies two goals

Henrique lit the lamp twice on six shots on goal in a 3-0 win over the Senators on Wednesday. His first goal ended up being the game-winner.

Since being traded from New Jersey, Henrique has been on a tear. The 27-year-old is currently serving as Anaheim's top center, and he has five points in four games with the Ducks.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories