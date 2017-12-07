Ducks' Adam Henrique: Tallies two goals
Henrique lit the lamp twice on six shots on goal in a 3-0 win over the Senators on Wednesday. His first goal ended up being the game-winner.
Since being traded from New Jersey, Henrique has been on a tear. The 27-year-old is currently serving as Anaheim's top center, and he has five points in four games with the Ducks.
