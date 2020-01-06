Ducks' Adam Henrique: Three points in shootout win
Henrique scored twice and added an assist in Sunday's 5-4 shootout win over the Predators.
Henrique added nine shots on goal, two hits and a plus-2 rating in the contest. It's been a typical season for Henrique, who now has 14 goals and 24 points in 42 appearances. The forward has added 100 shots and 40 hits.
