Henrique scored twice and added an assist in Sunday's 5-4 shootout win over the Predators.

Henrique added nine shots on goal, two hits and a plus-2 rating in the contest. It's been a typical season for Henrique, who now has 14 goals and 24 points in 42 appearances. The forward has added 100 shots and 40 hits.

