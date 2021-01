Henrique scored a goal on five shots in Friday's 3-2 overtime loss to the Avalanche.

Henrique tied the game at 2-2 with his third-period tally, and that ultimately forced overtime. It was the first point of the year for Henrique, who has added 15 hits and six shots on net through five contests. Despite a top-six role, the Ducks' offensive struggles have had a chilling effect on the 30-year-old's scoring output early on.