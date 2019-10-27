Henrique scored a goal on four shots and went plus-2 in Saturday's 5-2 win over the Avalanche.

Henrique needed only 50 seconds into the contest to light the lamp. The Ducks never trailed in the contest, in part thanks to the hot start. Henrique had been held off the scoresheet in the previous three games, during which the Ducks scored a total of three goals, but he's now up to six tallies this year. He's added an assist, 27 shots on goal and a plus-8 rating in 12 appearances.