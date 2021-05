Henrique (COVID-19 protocols) is traveling with the Ducks on their road trip but won't play Monday in St. Louis, Elliott Teaford of The Orange County Register reports.

Anaheim concludes its season with a four-game road trip through St. Louis and Minnesota, and Henrique evidently intends to rejoin the lineup at some point on the trip. That point won't come Monday, so the veteran center will set his sights on Wednesday's rematch with the Blues as his next opportunity to crack the lineup.