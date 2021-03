Henrique scored a goal on two shots and added two assists in Tuesday's 8-4 loss to the Avalanche.

All of Henrique's offense came in the first period, as he factored in on the first three goals for the Ducks. The 31-year-old forward has three multi-point outings in his last six games, but the other three contests in that span saw him come up empty. He's at 13 points, 47 shots on net and a minus-8 rating through 26 outings overall.