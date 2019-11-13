Ducks' Adam Henrique: Two-assist performance
Henrique had a pair of assists and four shots in Tuesday's 4-3 overtime loss to Detroit.
Henrique assisted on the game's first two goals early in the second period as Anaheim built a 2-0 lead. He now has four assists in his last three games and has reached the scoresheet in six of his last eight (3g, 4a). In 19 games overall this season, Henrique has eight goals and 13 points with a plus-7 rating and 44 shots on goal.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.