Henrique had a pair of assists and four shots in Tuesday's 4-3 overtime loss to Detroit.

Henrique assisted on the game's first two goals early in the second period as Anaheim built a 2-0 lead. He now has four assists in his last three games and has reached the scoresheet in six of his last eight (3g, 4a). In 19 games overall this season, Henrique has eight goals and 13 points with a plus-7 rating and 44 shots on goal.