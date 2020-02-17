Ducks' Adam Henrique: Two-goal effort in win
Henrique scored twice, once with the man advantage, in Sunday's 5-1 victory over Vancouver.
Henrique only saw 14 minutes of ice time in Sunday's win, but he made the most of his time with a pair of goals against the Canucks, including Henrique's fifth power-play goal of the campaign. The Ducks' forward opened the scoring with his 19th goal of the season. He now has 20 goals, 12 assists and 32 points in 58 games in 2019-20.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.