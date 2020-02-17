Henrique scored twice, once with the man advantage, in Sunday's 5-1 victory over Vancouver.

Henrique only saw 14 minutes of ice time in Sunday's win, but he made the most of his time with a pair of goals against the Canucks, including Henrique's fifth power-play goal of the campaign. The Ducks' forward opened the scoring with his 19th goal of the season. He now has 20 goals, 12 assists and 32 points in 58 games in 2019-20.