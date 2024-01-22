Henrique collected two goals in a 5-2 loss to the Rangers on Sunday.

Henrique scored on Anaheim's first shot on net 51 seconds after the opening puck drop on a backhand from in tight. He followed that up with a second goal on Anaheim's fourth shot from a rebound off of Igor Shesterkin's goalie pad. Even with Henrique giving the Ducks an early 2-0 lead, they could not hold the Rangers at bay as they ended up scoring five consecutive goals to secure the win. The 33-year old center finished with four shots and has six points in his last four games.