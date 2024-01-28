Henrique produced two assists, four shots on goal and two PIM in Saturday's 3-2 win over the Wild.

Henrique helped out on third-period tallies by Ryan Strome and Troy Terry to flip a 2-1 deficit into a 3-2 lead. This was Henrique's fourth multi-point effort in his last seven games, a span in which he has five goals and five assists. The 33-year-old continues to thrive in a top-line role. He's at 32 points, 91 shots, 26 PIM, 43 blocked shots and a plus-1 rating over 48 appearances, giving him appeal as a depth forward in fantasy.