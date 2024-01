Henrique posted a goal and an assist in Saturday's 5-3 loss to the Ducks.

Henrique set up Jackson LaCombe's tally in the second period before cutting San Jose's lead to 3-2 with a goal in the final seconds of the frame, firing a net-front feed past Mackenzie Blackwood. The 33-year-old Henrique has been on a nice run of late, recording seven points (two goals, five assists) in his last seven contests. He's up to 12 goals and 26 points through 44 games this season.