Henrique scored a goal and added an assist, both on the power play, in Saturday's 6-2 loss to the Blues.

Henrique has gotten on the scoresheet in his last six games and seven of his last eight, with this being his second multi-point effort in the longer span. He and Cam Fowler assisted on each other's goals, though they were the only Ducks to truly have solid games against the Blues. Henrique is up to six tallies, four helpers, three power-play points, 32 shots on net, 15 hits and an even plus-minus rating in 17 contests overall.