Ducks' Adam Henrique: Two points in OT loss
Henrique scored a power-play goal and added an even-strength assist in Friday's 5-4 overtime loss to the Maple Leafs.
His tally was part of a three-goal rally in the third period by the Ducks that forced extra time. Henrique has been feast-or-famine since the beginning of January, and mostly the latter -- the 30-year-old has only found the scoresheet four times in 15 games during that stretch, but he has three multi-point performances.
More News
-
Ducks' Adam Henrique: Pots pair in first period•
-
Ducks' Adam Henrique: Hits 15-goal mark•
-
Ducks' Adam Henrique: Three points in shootout win•
-
Ducks' Adam Henrique: Collects assist in overtime loss•
-
Ducks' Adam Henrique: Strikes on power play•
-
Ducks' Adam Henrique: Two points in win over Isles•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.