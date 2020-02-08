Henrique scored a power-play goal and added an even-strength assist in Friday's 5-4 overtime loss to the Maple Leafs.

His tally was part of a three-goal rally in the third period by the Ducks that forced extra time. Henrique has been feast-or-famine since the beginning of January, and mostly the latter -- the 30-year-old has only found the scoresheet four times in 15 games during that stretch, but he has three multi-point performances.