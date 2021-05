Henrique scored a goal on two shots and added an assist in Friday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Wild.

Henrique played his first game since April 24 after a stint in the NHL's COVID-19 protocol, and it went fairly well. The 31-year-old only saw 13:30 of ice time in a fourth-line role, but he was productive with it. It's been a tough year for Henrique on offense -- he has just 21 points in 45 games and will snap a run of seven straight 40-point campaigns.