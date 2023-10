Henrique scored a goal on two shots, added an assist and went plus-2 in Saturday's 7-4 win over the Flyers.

Henrique snapped a three-game slump with his first multi-point effort of the season. The 33-year-old has held down a middle-six role -- he was at center with Benoit-Olivier Groulx out of the lineup Saturday, but Henrique has often played on the wing. Through seven appearances, he's racked up a goal, three helpers, seven shots on net, seven hits, six blocked shots and a minus-1 rating.