Henrique scored a goal and an assist in Saturday's 6-5 shootout win over the Islanders.

After managing only one goal through a rough 12-game stretch in November and early December, Henrique has picked up the pace with two goals and four points in the last four contests. The veteran center has recorded between 40 and 50 points each of the last six seasons, and he seems headed for another campaign in that range with 19 points (11 goals, eight helpers) through 36 games.