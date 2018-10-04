Ducks' Adam Henrique: Two points in win
Henrique scored a goal, adding an assist as well in Wednesday's 5-2 win over San Jose.
The longtime Devil scored an important third-period insurance marker on Wednesday while also assisting on his team's opening goal. Having been traded to the Ducks last November, Henrique will look to pick up where he left off last year, having registered 36 points in 57 games with Anaheim in 2017-18.
