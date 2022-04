Henrique scored two goals in Thursday's 4-3 overtime loss to Tampa Bay.

Both goals were on redirects. The first was a redirect of a Kevin Shattenkirk shot and the second was off an original Ryan Getzlaf shot that Henrique touched before it trickled over the goal line. He's been a solid fantasy play of late with eight points, including three goals, in his last nine games and 15 in his last 17 (seven goals).