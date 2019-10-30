Henrique scored a goal and went plus-3 in Tuesday's 7-4 win over the Jets.

That's three straight games with a goal for Henrique, who has found twine eight times this season. He has just one assist, but also owns a plus-12 rating in 14 appearances as one of the most lethal Ducks forwards in 2019-20. He'll cool off eventually, but he's a strong DFS play while running hot.