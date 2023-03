Henrique (knee) won't travel with the Ducks on their upcoming road trip, according to Lisa Dillman of The Orange County Register.

Anaheim is set to play in Seattle on Thursday, Edmonton on Saturday and Calgary on Sunday. Henrique hasn't been in the lineup since Feb. 21, and it's not clear if he'll return before the end of the campaign. He has 19 goals and 33 points in 57 contests this season.