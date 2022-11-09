Henrique will miss Wednesday's game against Minnesota so that he can be with his wife, who will have a baby soon, Lisa Dillman of The Orange County Register reports.

Henrique has four goals and five points in 13 games this season. It's not certain how the lines will be altered with him unavailable Wednesday, but this could lead to more playing time for Mason McTavish in particular. McTavish has averaged just 9:55 of ice time over his last five games and has contributed three points over that span despite that limited role.