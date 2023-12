Killorn managed an assist, four shots on goal and two PIM in Thursday's 5-4 loss to the Capitals.

Killorn has a modest three points over his last six games. The 34-year-old forward is up to five points, 30 shots on net, 10 PIM and a minus-8 rating through 13 appearances this season. He's mainly seen top-six minutes and ample power-play time, but he's yet to really click with linemates Leo Carlsson and Troy Terry on a consistent basis.