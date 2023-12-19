Killorn registered an assist, three shots on goal and a plus-2 rating in Monday's 4-3 win over the Red Wings.

Killorn has had a solid December with three goals and four assists over eight games this month. The 34-year-old has played a significant role, averaging 17:58 of ice time per game, including 2:24 on the power play. He's up to 12 points (five on the power play), 55 shots on net, 24 PIM and a minus-6 rating. Killorn should continue to see top-six minutes, and with linemates Leo Carlsson and Troy Terry providing steady offense, the trio of forwards can be useful in standard fantasy formats.