Killorn scored a goal on seven shots and added four hits in Saturday's 7-6 overtime win over the Sharks.

Killorn tied the game at 3-3 in the second period. The 36-year-old has started the season in a third-line role, but the Ducks are comfortably rolling three lines to give all of their key prospects and veterans ample ice time. Killorn has added 11 shots and five hits, so he'll offer a little physicality. He had 37 points in 82 outings in 2024-25, giving him modest potential in deep fantasy formats this year, though age-related decline is a possibility.