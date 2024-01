Killorn notched an assist, five shots on goal and two hits in Friday's 3-1 loss to the Jets.

Killorn has remained steady with four assists over his last eight games, but he hasn't scored in that span. The 34-year-old set up a Mason McTavish tally in the first period. Killorn could be headed back to the top line after Max Jones (upper body) left Friday's game early. Killorn is at 15 points, 70 shots on net, 22 hits, 26 PIM and a minus-8 rating through 28 outings this season.