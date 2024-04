Killorn provided two assists and two shots on goal in Sunday's 6-5 shootout loss to the Blues.

Killorn has three goals and two helpers over his last five contests. The 34-year-old's helper on a Frank Vatrano goal in the second period was his 500th point, a mark Killorn achieved in 864 games. The veteran forward is up to 35 points, 130 shots on net, 70 hits, 52 PIM and a minus-16 rating through 59 outings overall.