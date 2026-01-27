Killorn scored a goal and went minus-2 in Monday's 7-4 loss to the Oilers.

Killorn has picked up the pace lately to help the Ducks cover the absences of several forwards. He's earned two goals and two assists over his last five games in his best stretch of the season. Overall, Killorn has a poor six goals, 17 points, 95 shots on net, 47 hits, 34 PIM and 22 blocked shots through 53 appearances. He may have streaming appeal in some fantasy formats, but this uptick in offense probably won't last once the Ducks get healthier.