Killorn posted an assist, two shots on goal and seven hits in Saturday's 9-2 loss to the Maple Leafs.

Killorn missed four weeks after undergoing arthroscopic knee surgery in January. The 34-year-old returned in a third-line role, but he ended up with 18:43 of ice time, second-most among Ducks forwards. He's had two significant absences for injuries so far, but he's racked up 20 points, 82 shots on net, 36 hits and a minus-15 rating over 35 appearances when healthy.