Killorn registered two assists and two shots on goal in Friday's 6-3 loss to the Flyers.

Killorn set up Leo Carlsson's first two goals in the game, including one on the power play. These helpers were Killorn's first two points with the Ducks after he was held scoreless in his first two games back from a broken finger. The 34-year-old has added four shots on net and a minus-1 rating. He should continue to see top-six minutes and power-play time as he gets up to speed following his absence to begin the campaign.