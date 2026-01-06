Killorn scored a goal on five shots and added two PIM in Monday's 7-4 loss to the Capitals.

Killorn ended a five-game point drought with his second-period tally. The 36-year-old forward was limited to three points across 15 contests in December. Overall, he has three goals, nine assists, 71 shots on net, 35 hits, 20 PIM and 18 blocked shots across 42 outings. The Ducks have shuffled the lines on occasion amid a six-game losing streak, so Killorn could rotate through a few different forward combinations until something sticks.