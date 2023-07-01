Killorn signed a four-year, $25 million contract with Anaheim on Saturday, per Jim Biringer of Full Press Hockey.

Killorn is cashing in after setting career highs in goals (27) and points (64) in 82 contests with Tampa Bay last season. He put up similar numbers in 2021-22 -- 25 goals and 59 points in 82 games -- but those are the only two campaigns in which he's reached the 50-point milestone. The Ducks are gambling by offering him such a big contract, especially given that Killorn will turn 34 on Sept. 14. Still, Killorn could prove to be a great top-six forward for Anaheim, especially in the short-term, and his 140 playoff appearances will be an asset for the rebuilding squad.