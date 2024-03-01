Killorn scored a goal on four shots, supplied an assist, added two PIM and went plus-2 in Thursday's 6-4 win over the Sharks.

Killorn set up a Leo Carlsson tally in the first period before scoring a goal of his own in the second. This was Killorn's first multi-point effort since Jan. 15, though he missed nine games in that span with a knee injury. The 34-year-old forward has seen top-six usage when healthy in 2023-24, picking up eight goals, 15 helpers, 93 shots on net, 45 hits, 36 PIM and a minus-16 rating through 40 appearances.