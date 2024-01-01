Killorn managed an assist, two shots on goal and a minus-2 rating in Sunday's 7-2 loss to the Oilers.

Killorn has six points over his last seven outings. With Troy Terry (upper body) out, the Ducks shuffled their lines, with Killorn skating alongside Mason McTavish and Frank Vatrano in this contest. Killorn is up to 14 points, 62 shots on net, 19 hits, 24 PIM and a minus-7 rating through 26 outings this season. He's a fixture in the Ducks' top six and on the power play, where he's earned five of his points.