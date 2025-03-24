Killorn scored a goal on two shots in Sunday's 5-2 loss to the Hurricanes.

Killorn netted his sixth goal over 12 contests in March. It's his most goals in a month this season, and he's one point shy of matching his most productive month overall (November). Killorn is up to 17 goals, 117 shots on net, 69 hits and a plus-4 rating across 70 appearances this season. His current pace is unsustainable in the long run, but if he can keep it up over the final few weeks, he'll return to the 20-goal mark for the fourth time in his career.