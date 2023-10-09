Killorn (finger) was placed on injured reserve Sunday.
Killorn was already expected to miss roughly a month to begin the year so this was just a paper transaction. He fractured his finger during a preseason contest. There should be an update on his status around the end of the month or early November.
