Killorn scored a goal on three shots in Tuesday's 4-2 win over the Kraken.

Killorn has three goals and two assists over his last eight outings. The 36-year-old forward continues to get top-six minutes, though he's taken a slight dip in ice time since Troy Terry returned from an upper-body injury. Killorn is now at seven goals, 18 points, 102 shots on net, 49 hits, 34 PIM and a minus-2 rating over 56 appearances this season, giving him limited appeal in most fantasy formats.