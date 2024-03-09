Killorn scored a power-play goal on two shots in Friday's 6-2 loss to the Stars.

Killorn has scored in three straight games, and he has five goals and an assist over his last eight outings. The 34-year-old is up to 26 points (six on the power play) with 101 shots on net, 52 hits, 36 PIM and a minus-13 rating through 44 appearances this season. Killorn has managed to put up solid numbers despite the Ducks' lack of offense, so he makes a solid fantasy option in deeper formats that don't count plus-minus.