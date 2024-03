Killorn scored a goal on two shots in Wednesday's 2-1 win over the Senators.

Killorn has scored four of his 10 goals this season over the last seven contests. The veteran forward's tally Wednesday ended up being the game-winner. He's up to 25 points, 99 shots on net, 51 hits, 36 PIM and a minus-12 rating through 43 appearances on the year. Killorn's top-line role is likely safe even though the Ducks were missing most of their key young forwards Wednesday.