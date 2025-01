Killorn scored a goal in Tuesday's 3-2 overtime loss to the Flames.

Killorn ended an eight-game goal drought with his second-period tally. He's gotten on the scoresheet in three of four games in January while logging steady second-line minutes. The 35-year-old forward is up to 18 points, 58 shots on net, 38 hits, 22 PIM and a plus-5 rating across 40 appearances this season.