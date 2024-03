Killorn scored a power-play goal on two shots and went minus-2 in Saturday's 6-1 loss to the Oilers.

Killorn spoiled Calvin Pickard's shutout bid with 4:18 left in the game. The goal was Killorn's third over the last five games as he continues to see keep top-six minutes for the Ducks. The veteran forward has 15 tallies, 31 points (seven on the power play), 117 shots on net, 65 hits, 52 PIM and a minus-18 rating over 55 appearances.