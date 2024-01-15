Killorn provided two goals in a 5-4 overtime win over Florida on Monday.

Killorn's second tally was the overtime winner. He's up to six goals and 19 points in 33 contests this season. That's a significant drop from his 27 goals and 64 points in 82 outings with Tampa Bay in 2022-23, and the decline comes despite him entering Monday's action with an average of 18:23 of ice time (2:37 with the man advantage), compared to 17:13 last campaign. Perhaps his strong performance against Florida is something Killorn can build off after he was limited to six points -- all assists -- over his previous 12 outings.