Killorn registered an assist and four shots on goal in Sunday's 3-1 loss to the Blues.

Killorn set up Mason McTavish for the Ducks' lone tally midway through the second period. It's been a modest start to Killorn's tenure in Anaheim -- he has just three assists over eight outings, and his helper Sunday snapped a four-game point drought. The 34-year-old should continue to see middle-six usage, giving him plenty of chances to get going on offense.